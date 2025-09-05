A group of hikers got so high they needed to be rescued. Not only were they too high to find their way out of the woods, they lost their keys along the way as well.

We aren't talking about altitude, these individuals got so high on mushrooms that they needed to be rescued from their walk in the woods. One member of this "party" was described as experiencing a debilitating high.

On Friday August 29th, the start of the Labor Day Weekend, a group of individuals decided to hike the wilderness of Ulster County in the town of Shandaken. Considering the beautiful weather we had, sounds like a great idea.

At approximately 5pm that Friday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Ray Brook Dispatch received a 911 satellite text via Ulster County from a hiker reporting a group of four was lost near Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness.

The original caller admitted the group had consumed mushrooms and one of them was experiencing a debilitating high. By 6:45pm, Forest Rangers Franceschina, Jeffery, and Martin located the group of hikers.

Rangers and the Pine Hill Fire Department assisted the subjects to the trailhead where they were evaluated by Shandaken Ambulance. To make matters worse, the hikers also lost their car keys. Rangers provided a courtesy ride to the subjects’ rental lodging. The following day, Ranger Martin hiked back up and found a sling bag with the keys under a log in tall ferns.

