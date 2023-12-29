See This Abandoned New York Mansion In An Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?

As the photos will illustrate, this isn't just any house. This structure was grand with spectacular foyer and staircase, a parlor room with padded walls and a game room suitable for an arcade. Aside from the fire, what did or did not happen at this once magnificent home will be left up to your imagination.

All I will tell you is that this home, on over 2 acres, was built in the 1980's and sold for more than $2 million in the past 7 years. The rest will be left to what you see and discover in these pictures and video.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Abandoned Private Mansion Located in New York The tragedy of this abandoned mansion has to be seen. New York State location not disclosed. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

