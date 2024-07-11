See The Abandoned Cottages In Upstate New York, Forgotten for 20 Years
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Many families are heading to their lake houses, renting cottages and just enjoying the warm weather with family and friends. In one Upstate New York community, the grandkids stopped visiting, the laughter faded and the small community of cottages have been left behind, abandoned.
Take a look at the pictures below and you will see evidence of a loving family that played games, celebrated birthdays, Father's Day and cherished time together. Grandparents that wanted the grandchildren to feel at home with their New Kids On the Block bed comforter.
What happened to the family? Why did they stop going to the cottages? We may never know the answers to these questions but, with the help of YouTube.com-journey_with _jay, we can get a glimpse of what life was like once upon a time.
Hidden Abandoned Cottages in Upstate New York
Abandoned Catskills Resort Decimated By Fire
Abandoned New York Home with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind
