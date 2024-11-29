See Inside This Abandoned Dunkin Location In Upstate New York

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Dunkin Donuts is considered one of the big 3 coffee chains in America along with Starbucks and McDonalds. Dunkin serves more than 3 million customers coffee, donuts and sandwiches each day. Knowing just how busy most Dunkin locations can be, it is strange to see one sitting Abandoned in New York.

There are over 13,000 Dunkin locations in the United States, more than 1,400 are in New York. As a matter of fact we have more Dunkin locations in the Empire State than any other State. Massachusetts has the second most at just over 1,000.

Businesses come and go for a number of reasons. Typically if you see a Dunkin Donuts store close it is because they will be relocating to a more desirable location nearby. This abandoned Dunkin Donuts in Upstate New York has been closed for approximately 5 years.

This now abandoned Dunkin property originally opened around 2010 and then closed around 2019. There are 5 other Dunkin locations in this small town of 13,000 residents, 2 of them on this same roadway.

Take a look at the pictures below to see inside, outside and what remains of the drive-thru window area. The property is currently listed for sale. Perhaps a mom and pop shop with local appeal will take over. Time will tell.

