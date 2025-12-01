50 underage individuals caught at a "drinking party" in the woods!

They say that the night before Thanksgiving is the biggest party night of the entire year. Tell that to these 50-or-so teens that were found at an underage drinking party in the woods of Schuyler County.

The legal drinking age in New York is 21-years-of-age. You must be 21, or older, to purchase and consume alcohol. It is illegal for anyone under 21 to buy or attempt to buy alcohol, possess it with the intent to consume, or be provided with it by someone who is not their parent or legal guardian.

On Saturday November 22nd, four New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, (DEC), Forest Rangers conducted a late-night detail to curtail a suspected underage drinking party in Coon Hollow State Forest. It must have been easy to locate the party considering the size of the bonfire these youth had roaring.

At approximately 10pm, Rangers met with deputies from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office. At 11:30pm, they blocked off Chambers Road. The team found approximately 50 people at the party and issued 19 tickets. They determined which subjects were able to drive and which ones needed to call for a ride home. Resources were clear at 2:30am.

According to the Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, in New York, it is illegal to drink if you are under the age of 21. The legal drinking age in New York is 21 years old. With limited exceptions, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase, possess, or consume alcoholic beverages in New York.

