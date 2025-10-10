New York's Capital Region is home to one of the best corn mazes in America! Ohio, Maryland, South Carolina, Maine and even Massachusetts made the list but only 1 New York corn maze ranked in the top 10.

The month of October is a great time of year to be outdoors and enjoy pumpkin patches, see the foliage, pick apples, hiking, enjoy a cider donut and attend a pumpkin show. This year an absolute must is to visit one of America's best corn mazes.

According to Time Out, which is a website offering some of the best things to do in cities around the world, one of the biggest and best corn mazes in America is in Schaghticoke, New York.

The only New York corn maze to make the Top 10 can be found at Liberty Ridge Farm, 29 Bevis Road in Schaghticoke. Once you get there you will find pedal karts, jumbo jumping pillows, farm animals, giant gerbil wheels, food, pumpkin picking and one of America's best cornfield mazes.

This year the 10-acre cornfield maze at Liberty Ridge Farm celebrates Sesame Street with Elmo and the gang. The fall schedule at the farm indicates they are open from 10a-6p most days until November 2nd, but you can check their calendar HERE.

According to Yelp these are some of the best fall family destinations in New York's Capital Region:

