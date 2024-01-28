Scam! Do Not Be Fooled By the This Latest Email Scam Found In New York

There are so many scams floating around New York State. How many you ask? Enough that the State has a Scam Prevention page on our Government website. This site gives you tips on how to spot a scam and advice on how to avoid being scammed.

Even the most savvy New Yorker can be fooled by a text, phone call or email once and a while. DO NOT be fooled by the following email with the subject: COURT SUMMONS NOTIFICATION. It's a scam!

Late yesterday afternoon I received an email that caught my eye. The subject line stated Court Summons Notification. My initial reaction was WHAT?!?! Even though rational you knows you haven't done anything, immediate reaction you gets nervous.

This is what the scammers want. They are hoping that you will quickly click on one of the links embedded in the body of the email and that is where they start to get you. This particular email referred to Court Case #3294294 making it feel even more authentic.

There are a total of 3 links embedded in this scam email, each one could spell trouble for you should you click on it.

Hereby we inform you that you are suspected of violating of the Federal Law under Title 16 USC 8763. Related hearing will be held next week at 3:30PM in Courtroom 6B. Case number is 6865-133638210. - Alison Solis - Chief Secretary Prosecutor

Immediate indicators that this is a scam are that there is no specific address, location or anything really tangible. This would be considered a Phishing Scam. If you suspect you are being scammed with an email such as this click HERE for advice.

