These 3 Celebrities Have Been Spotted In Upstate New York In the Last 2 Weeks
Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen was spotted at a Saratoga restaurant prior to a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center last week! He isn't the only celebrity visiting the area this month. See which rapper and which NFL star were also here.
Celebrity sightings are not uncommon around the Capital Region of New York. Last month, star of MTV's Jackass, Bam Margera was spotted at a video game store in Colonie, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez has visited a cigar shop in Saratoga and rocker Alice Cooper was seen shopping at a local Walmart.
Def Leppard played Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Tuesday July 22nd with special guest Bret Michaels. In the time surrounding the show Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen stopped into a Saratoga restaurant, not once, but twice.
The Country Corner Cafe, 25 Church Street, in Saratoga Springs was pleasantly surprised to see Phil Collen stop by a couple of times while he was in the area to perform.
Phil Collen isn't the only artist to turn up in the area in the last week. Rapper Ice Spice and New York Jet star Sauce Gardner were seen on a vacation getaway in Lake George.
14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
50 Iconic New York State Attractions
Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi