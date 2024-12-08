Sad Outcome As New York State Officials Discover This Bear Was Killed Illegally
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reporting a case of an illegal bear take in Schoharie County. Several factors are used to determine an illegal bear take and they can include hunting with bait, taking a bear from a group of bears or hunting without a license.
On Sunday October 13, Columbus Day Weekend, a Schoharie man was charged with illegally hunting a bear in the town of Fulton, NY. This is what officers discovered following an investigation.
New York State DEC officers received a complaint regarding a few young people hunting without an adult in the immediate vicinity. After officers interviewed the youths it was determined that more information regarding the adult was needed.
On Sunday October 20th a second complaint was received. This time the objection pertained to an adult who allegedly took a bear and posted pictures with the deceased animal on social media.
DEC officers continued their investigation and determined the deceased bear in question had an incomplete tag. Officers also discovered cracked corn and sunflower seeds suggesting that the bear had been baited.
Once all of the information had been gathered officers drove to the subject's house where the suspect confessed to placing grain prior to hunting. The individual has been charged with the following:
- Hunting bear over bait
- Illegally killing a bear
- Tagging violation
- Failure to properly supervise youth hunters
