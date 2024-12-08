Sad Outcome As New York State Officials Discover This Bear Was Killed Illegally

Sad Outcome As New York State Officials Discover This Bear Was Killed Illegally

dec.ny.gov

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reporting a case of an illegal bear take in Schoharie County. Several factors are used to determine an illegal bear take and they can include hunting with bait, taking a bear from a group of bears or hunting without a license.

On Sunday October 13, Columbus Day Weekend, a Schoharie man was charged with illegally hunting a bear in the town of Fulton, NY. This is what officers discovered following an investigation.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

New York State DEC officers received a complaint regarding a few young people hunting without an adult in the immediate vicinity. After officers interviewed the youths it was determined that more information regarding the adult was needed.

On Sunday October 20th a second complaint was received. This time the objection pertained to an adult who allegedly took a bear and posted pictures with the deceased animal on social media.

dec.ny.gov
loading...

DEC officers continued their investigation and determined the deceased bear in question had an incomplete tag. Officers also discovered cracked corn and sunflower seeds suggesting that the bear had been baited.

Once all of the information had been gathered officers drove to the subject's house where the suspect confessed to placing grain prior to hunting. The individual has been charged with the following:

  • Hunting bear over bait
  • Illegally killing a bear
  • Tagging violation
  • Failure to properly supervise youth hunters

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State

From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Abandoned Home In Secret New York Location

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New York Towns That Share the Same Name

Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM