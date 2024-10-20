Sad Ending As Kmart Closes It’s Last New York Store This Weekend

Where have all the good times gone? I believe there are plenty of good times to be had in 2024 but we do tend to romance the past. High School memories, parties at the lake, renting a video from Blockbuster, dinner at Ponderosa and maybe shopping at Kmart.

Memories last forever but Ponderosa is gone, there is only 1 Blockbuster location left in the World and now the last full-size Kmart in America, which happens to be in New York, is closing it's doors this weekend.

The New York Post is reporting that the last full-size Kmart in America, located at 2044 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, NY, Will be turning off their blue lights and closing it's doors for good on Sunday October 20, 2024.

The first official Kmart opened in Michigan in 1962. Following the October 20th closing of the 90,000 square foot Bridgehampton location, the Miami, Florida Kmart will be the only one left in America.

By 1981 Kmart had 2000 stores in North America for nearly a decade Kmart was second only to Sears as the largest retailer in the United states. Walmart surpasses Kmart in the early 1990's in terms of size and success.

"Attention Kmart shoppers". You will never forget the Kmart blue light specials. I can picture it now, walking into Kmart and, with one quick scan of the store, you could see blue, police style, lights swirling atop a display, endcap or aisle. That's where the deals were! The blue light specials ran in Kmart from 1965 until 1991 and only occasionally in the 2000's.

