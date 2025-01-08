Sad End: Human Remains Found in Search for Missing Boy from Albany, New York

New York State Police have announced the sad outcome to the case of a missing child. Human remains were discovered 33 years ago, on Wednesday January 8, 1992, in Albany County. Investigators believe these are the remains of a young man reported missing from the city of Albany.

Although these human remains have been discovered this case is still considered open and anyone with information should contact New York State Police Troop G at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

On Wednesday January 8, 1992 New York State Police received the disturbing call that human remains had been discovered in a wooded area of Selkirk, NY. Following an investigation the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Edward "Mitt" Crowley.

Edward Crowley had been reported missing to the Albany Police Department. Crowley was last seen in the area of Northern Boulevard and Livingston Avenue on March 27, 1991. Edward's death has been ruled a homicide.

According to World Population Review, New York State reported the 5th most missing persons in 2024. There were 1,066 open missing persons cases and 1,299 resolved cases in New York State in 2024.

State Police of Latham and Troop G Major Crimes continue to investigate this horrendous crime and ask that anyone with information please contact the State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

