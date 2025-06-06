Many of us enjoyed the city of Albany when it had one of the greatest nightlifes in Upstate New York. Lark Street, Pearl Street, Madison and Washington Avenue. All of these streets once had live music and entertainment and so many memorable nights, Those days are long past and the party days of Albany seem to be gone.

In 2012 Albany enacted the Cabaret Law, which was put in place a system in which establishments had to apply for a cabaret permit in order to have live entertainment. That meant more than just bands, it also meant DJs and other entertainers as well. From the law itself,

The entertainment licensing regulations as set forth in this article are designed to permit live entertainment in establishments where it is deemed appropriate and to promote and protect the public health, safety and general welfare.

Since that law passed we've seen countless businesses close as a result of low sales and people going to their establishments. The nightlife that once made Albany so alive was all but dead. People found other places around the Capital Region to go like Saratoga, Troy, and Schenectady.

There could be a glimmer of hope, however. Many of the Albany common council members don't believe this this law, once put in place to protect people, is actually doing that. It is instead putting a chokehold on our city.

On June 16th there is an opportunity for everyone who would love to see this law come to an end. During the common council's meeting that evening, starting at 6:30pm. The goal is to have as many people as possible show up and be ready to speak up regarding the repeal of this, in my opinion, outdated law.

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

Earlier this week I went to the Larkin Hi-Fi to enjoy some vinyl music and a cocktail and was given the above flyer. The QR code will take you to a site where you can sign up to show your support.

Read More: Albany's Alive at 5 Concert Series Goes Back To Its Roots

It is time that nightlife returned to Albany. It's time to let the artistic people of our city shine and bring people back to it, rather than chase them away to other parts of the Capital Region.

New Laws In New York State In June 2025