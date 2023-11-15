Rent This Whimsical New York Mushroom House! Wait Until You See Inside!

Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!

By the way you can rent the Mushroom House for just $5,500 a month via Richard Testa of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience the Mushroom House delivers. If you do a quick Google search for mushroom houses you will find fairly traditional looking houses with droopy roofs. New York's mushroom house is much more elaborate than those.

Take a look at the pictures below. Have you ever seen anything like this? As a rental property at $5,500 a month it would be pretty expensive to stay there but we can always look around this 1971 structure with over 4,000 square feet of living space and the most unusual home you will ever see.

Located at 142 Park Road in Parinton, NY, this place has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, hot tub, fireplace, billiard room and a massive deck. All of that sounds great but doesn't even come close to describing what you are about to see in the pictures below.

9 artists and architects worked on the mushroom house to give it every unique detail the space deserved.

Mushroom House of New York The outside looks insane but wait until you see the inside of the Mushroom House of New York State. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

