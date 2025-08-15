The Capital Region is a great place to live in because we are so close to quite a few major cities. We're just a few hours from Boston, Buffalo, and New York City. It means that many of us get to spend a decent amount of time in these places. More so than a tourist who might be traveling from far away.

Each city in the United States has its own charm and history and New York City is no exception to that rule. People travel from very far distances to see the "city that never sleeps." Many people want one of those hidden New York type tours that shows you the real New York. Well, unfortunately this current tour that's being offered shows a side of New York that many people may not want to highlight.

Rat and Garbage Tour

Over in Trip Advisor there is a listing for a rat and garbage guided tour that takes you through parts of New York City that a lot of us choose to avoid or ignore completely. From the listing it states:

Not everything in New York City is glamorous—learn more about its dark and dirty underside on an entertaining and informative walking tour with a graduate of the New York City Trash Academy.

I think this is a pretty incredible side hustle for someone who I believe is a person who works for the NYC sanitation department. They're charging $40 per person to take this tour of the city. They also say that it is ideal for those who want to "dig beneath the surface while traveling."

New York City is a fun place to visit, and yes I know it has its problems with rats and garbage. But I don't think I need to a two hour and 30 minute guided tour around lower Manhattan to learn about it. Especially not for $40 a person.

