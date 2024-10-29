Ranked! These Are The 2 Best Haunted Hotels In New York State

There is something fun and exciting about spending time in a hotel. Some like big chain-hotels while others prefer a boutique stay or a motel. How about a haunted hotel? Would you spend the night if you knew you might be sharing a room with a ghost?

USA Today ranked the best haunted hotels in the Nation and 2 of them are right here in New York State. Would you book a room here on Halloween night, or any night? Here are the deadly details.

Get our free mobile app

Of the Top 10 Haunted Hotels in America two are in New York, one is next door in Massachusetts and one has been immortalized in the movie "The Shining". Here is a sample of the Top 10:

1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa - Arkansas - America's most haunted hotel, "where guests checked out but never left". They even offer a Crescent Hotel Ghost Tour.

The Marshall House - Georgia - This was once a hospital for Civil War soldiers and has a fun, haunted reputation.

The Stanley Hotel - Colorado - Also known as "The Shining Hotel" as this was the setting for the 1980 Horror Movie starring Jack Nicholson.

518 News, most haunted hotels in New York, Fainting Goat Hotel, Saranac Lake Hotel, Nichols New York Photo by Fern M. Lomibao on Unsplash loading...

Hotel Saranac - Saranac Lake, New York is ranked the 2nd most haunted hotel in New York State and ranked 5th most haunted in America. Unexplained footsteps, doors shutting, and flickering lights are commonplace in the hotel's Great Hall.

Fainting Goat Island Inn - Nichols, New York is ranked the most haunted hotel in New York State and the 2nd most haunted in America. According to Haunted History Trail, guests have reported ghosts in the Fainting Room and eyes looking back from mirrors just to name a couple of reports.

Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Left Abandoned This entre Guilderland, New York neighborhood has been vacant for years. Why did these residents leave? Why was so much left behind? Furniture, old photographs and school books still sit where they were last touch, as if time stood still. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Abandoned Willard State Hospital Hospital for the Chronically Insane in Ovid, NY. Why are there unmarked graves on the property and why were there over 400 suitcases left behind once the hospital closed? Let's find out. Gallery Credit: Karolyi