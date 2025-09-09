Do New York grocery store officials ever pursue action against shoplifters? Yes they do and this is one of those cases where 2 individuals allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise without paying for them. Now you can help our Troopers identify the suspects.

Take a look at their pictures and descriptions below. Do you recognize either individual? Combined, these 2 are suspected of stealing over $1000 in items form a local store.

I have heard of a 'No Pursuit Policy' at some New York stores. This is when retailers don't allow staff to physically confront, detain or chase shoplifters. This policy is intended to prevent potential liability and employee injuries. In other words let the law handle it.

On August 6, 2025, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a larceny at Price Chopper in Champlain, New York. They are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in the incident.

The individuals pictures above and below entered the store and stole merchandise valued at $1,139.32. They allegedly bypassed all points of purchase without making any payments. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the individuals, please contact State Police at 518-298-6213.

The pair of suspects left the store parking lot driving a maroon colored Sport Utility Vehicle. Perhaps you can recognize the vehicle, the clothes these individuals were wearing or any distinguishing features. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the individuals, please contact State Police at 518-298-6213.

