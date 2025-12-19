High winds and wet weather in expected for much of the day in Upstate New York.

It's still very early but there are already power outage reports rolling in. We can expect there to be a lot of that today as a wind storm is moving through the Capital Region. It will be very wet and very breezy for us. There is a high wind warning in place until 1am Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service we can expect some pretty gusty winds to hit the area throughout the day today and into the early morning hours of Saturday. In some places those gusts can reach up to 50mph.

Maximum wind gusts forecast to be 40 to 50 mph across the much of the region, although gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected in the northern/central Taconics, Berkshires & Bennington County VT.

Power Outages Expected

While there are already some outages being reported there is a good chance that there could be more on the way with this storm. You can be sure to check on the statuses with the outage map from National Grid.

National Grid says that they are prepared for this as the wind storm moves through New York State.

The good news is that we've had plenty of warning today so you can make sure that you're stocked up on all the things that you need.

Water

Batteries

Check your flashlights to be sure they're working

Charge your phones

Keep a little cash on hand just in case

The other thing we have to worry about with the rain and the wind is the temperature dropping by later today. If things don't dry out we could see a freeze that would create icy surfaces, which could lead to traffic problems. It could also lead to heavy ice on tress and powerlines.

Everyone just be sure to be safe today and take it easy on the roads later this evening.