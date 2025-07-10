Teenager Faints At This Popular Hudson Valley Swimming Hole, What Happened?

Teenager Faints At This Popular Hudson Valley Swimming Hole, What Happened?

Teenager passes out after spending 10 minutes in this popular Hudson Valley swimming hole. Here's what happened.

On Tuesday July 1st a 13-year-old became unconscious after spending 10 minutes in the Peekamoose Blue Hole swimming area at the Sundown Wild Forrest in Ulster County. What would cause this to happen? Pre-existing condition? Did something happen in the water?

Just before 2pm on Tuesday July 1st New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious 13-year-old. According to a press release, this individual from Brooklyn was having a response to the cold water of Peekamoose.

The teenager had spent approximately 10 minutes in neck-deep water. When the youth got out of the water they reported not feeling well, and then lost consciousness. After regaining consciousness, the child was shivering uncontrollably and had a decreased pulse rate.

New York State Forrest Ranger Jefferey was able to insulate the subject from the ground using a camp pad, wrapped the patient in two sleeping bags, and used a tarp for protection from a sudden thunderstorm. Ranger Rusher arrived and assisted walking out the patient to the roadway. A Grahamsville ambulance transported the subject and their father to the hospital.

The National Center for Cold Water Safety reports the dangers of cold water:

  • 76 degrees and colder is the point at which breathing begins to be adversely affected.
  • 69 degrees and colder should be treated with caution.
  • 60 degrees to 69 degrees, controlling your breathing and holding your breath becomes progressively more difficult.
  • 50 degrees to 59 degrees, total loss of breathing control, maximum intensity cold shock, unable to control gasping and hyperventilation.

