Get paid to vote in New York on Tuesday November 4th. We aren't talking about stuffing the ballot box or anything shady. Many New Yorkers may be eligible to head to the polls during work hours on Election Day thanks to voting leave! New York State law allows eligible employees to take up to 2 hours off to vote.

The 2025 General Election will take place in New York on Tuesday November 4th from 6am - 9pm and if you need to leave work to cast your vote you could get paid. Section 3-110 of the New York State Election Law, provides employees in New York State time off to vote. Are you eligible?

Generally, New York State employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off to vote if they do not have “sufficient time to vote.” The definition of “sufficient time to vote” is if you have four consecutive hours to vote either from the opening of the polls to the beginning of their work shift, or four consecutive hours between the end of a working shift and the closing of the polls.

If you work 9a-5p you wouldn't be eligible because you would have 4 hours following work to vote. However, if an employee is scheduled to work from 9 am to 6 pm, then the employee is eligible for paid time off to vote.

If you plan to take advantage of this you must notify your employer at least two business days prior to their intention to take paid time off to vote, but not more than ten working days. Employees cannot be required to utilize any other form of earned leave time, such as Personal Time Off, to vote.

