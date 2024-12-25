Ohh! This Hudson Valley House Was Used In A Legendary Scene From The Sopranos

The Sopranos television series debuted on HBO on January 10, 1999 and quickly became one of the most beloved and most talked about tv series of all-time. The lead role in this crime drama, about a mafia family from New Jersey, starred actor James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano.

Much of the Sopranos television series was filmed at Silvercup Studios in New York but some famous moments were filmed away from the studio. One of the most legendary scenes was shot in New York's Hudson Valley at what the show referred to as Uncle Pat's farm. Let's take a look around.

Get our free mobile app

Season 5 of the Sopranos ended with the death of the character Tony Blundetto, played by actor Steve Buscemi. Blundetto was hiding out in Upstate New York when Tony Soprano shot and killed him on the porch of Uncle Pat's farm.

Uncle Pat's farm is actually Rose Hill Farm in Red Hook, New York. This historic pick-your-own orchard was establish in the late 1700's. When Sopranos fans arrive they feel like they are in episode 13 of season 5.

518 news, Sopranos film locations in New York, Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook New York YouTube.com-Tony Soprano loading...

In the picture above you can see Tony Soprano shoot Tony Blundetto at Uncle Pat's farm. The picture below is what the farm house looks like in 2024.

518 news, Sopranos film locations in New York, Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook New York Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

Before we take a closer look around Uncle Pat's farm you should know that there is a 90-minute show 'In Conversation with the Sopranos' featuring cast members Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher). Catch this show at the Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY or at the Waterbury Palace in Waterbury, CT.

Sopranos New York Film Location - Uncle Pat's Farm Sopranos fans have been conducting self-guided tours of film locations around New Jersey for 25 years. Did you know that one of the most iconic moments from the HBO series was filmed in New York's Hudson Valley? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

The Godfather Mansion in New York Take a look around the iconic Godfather House in Staten Island, New York Gallery Credit: Karolyi