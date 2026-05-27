There will never be a time in our lives when people are not debating where the best pizza is. That argument is always going to be subjective because you like what you're familiar with. Pizza you grew up eating has a nostalgic feel to it and takes you back to a happier place. Your neighborhood pizza spot is one you can depend on. It all depends on where you live and your perspective.

I absolutely hate the argument that pizza from New York City is superior to other pizza. While I do think that New York has the best pizza in the country (sorry not sorry, Connecticut), here in Upstate New York we have amazing pizza, especially in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Go ahead and try to argue with me over this. You'll lose.

Enter Andy Spector, and comedian from NYC who is taking aim at Albany and their pizza. He is shown in the video eating a pretty decent slice of pizza from NYC and then asks if anyone has ever tried an Albany slice. That slice he pulls in is a piece of burnt toast with a huge pad of butter on it. At least I think it's butter.

Watch the video

I know that this man is a comedian, and he is just rage baiting the entire Capital Region with this, but come on. We have some of the best pizza places in the entire state.

Read More: Ralph's Tavern in Albany Serves The Best Wings in New York

I'll just list a few to start:

DeFazio's

Spinner's

Romo's

Sovrana

I love New York (Troy location)

Red Front

Kay's (seasonal)

La Famiglia

Paesan's

The list goes on and on of amazing pizza places (some that were ranked very high by Dave Portnoy, by the way) and I would challenge anyone to go in and tell me that these places aren't killing it.

You can take your garbage on the streets in NYC. I'll take my pizza in Albany, thanks.