Currently a new warning from the New York Department of State is letting not only homebuyers know that what they're seeing is being manipulated by AI, but also real estate agents. If something seems too good to be true it probably is. That is just a good rule of thumb.

The New York Department of State today issued a warning to homebuyers and real estate professionals about a significant rise in artificially generated pictures on real estate listings.

You can read the entire warning from them by clicking here. AI, in a way, has been being used by potential homebuyers for years to imagine what a space could look like if they were to make this purchase. The problem now is that people are using AI to change the actual appearances of their homes to manipulate the listings.

The Department of State’s Division of Licensing has rules in place to protect the public from licensed professionals engaged in deceptive advertising practices. Dishonest and misleading advertisements are prohibited and could subject the real estate broker or salesperson to disciplinary action (Real Property Law § 441-c).

The NY Secretary of State said that he's urging agents to be mindful when listing. If they're provided photos by someone, you need to make sure those photos are legit and not manipulated in anyway. He urges consumers to do the same thing.

