New York State Police are warning you, the public, about a woman that has been known to steal bank information from patients.

According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, the woman pictured below has been investigated and arrested multiple times for stealing bank information from her clients and patients, as she is employed as a home healthcare aide.

The woman pictured below is 50-year-old Tracey N. Fifield, age 50, of Canton, New York.

AARP reports that home health aides must get at least 75 hours of training through a state-approved program, including at least 16 hours of hands on practical and clinical training and 12 hours of continuing education per each 12-month period.

It is strongly suggested that an agency, licensed by New York State, handle hiring and human-resource matters such as background checks, payroll, taxes and insurance. They should also handle any mishaps or complaints and are responsible for monitoring and supervising the home health aides.

The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates defines bank fraud as a white collar crime that involves using deception to obtain property from a bank or other financial institution. This could include check forgery, loans obtained fraudulently, and impersonation.

Under New York law, bank fraud includes check kiting, cashing fake payroll checks, and check deposit fraud. Other types of bank fraud include fraudulent loans, embezzlement, forgery and impersonation. However, it is quite common that state bank fraud crimes also involve interstate commerce.

