Nurse Arrested For Stealing Meds At This Capital Region Rehabilitation Center
Capital Region nurse arrested and accused of stealing controlled substances while working at a rehab and recovery center in Valatie, New York.
This nurse had been working at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell, 3230 Church Street in Valatie. The Grand is a a network of high profile, state-of-the-art facilities designed for advanced rehabilitation and nursing. Deeply ingrained in their local communities, each facility brings all-inclusive healthcare closer to home.
On Monday October 27th, according to a New York State Police press release, Troopers from State Police Kinderhook responded to The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell, located at 3230 Church Street in Valatie, NY, for a report of missing narcotic medications.
Members of State Police Kinderhook and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Livingston, in coordination with the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement, conducted a joint investigation.
The investigation determined that 44-year-old Kristin Jubic of Albany, NY, a registered nurse employed at the facility, had unlawfully taken possession of controlled substances while working at Barnwell.
As a result, on November 19, 2025, Jubic was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a Class E Felony
- Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Fraud and Deceit Related to Controlled Substances, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Jubic was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Kinderhook Town Court on December 16, 2025, at 5:00pm
