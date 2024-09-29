Not 1 But 2 Celebrities Have Been Spotted at This Upstate New York Eatery This Month
Have you ever bumped into a celebrity? Many years ago I shared an elevator with the legendary "man in black" Johnny Cash. How cool is that? Whether its spontaneous or planned it's always a memorable experience to see a celebrity in the "wild", so to speak.
Recently 2 different celebrities showed up at a Central New York eatery. One was returning to his hometown and the other was in town for business. Both were cool.
Looks like Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse is the place to be this year. Yes, they have great food such as their pulled pork sandwiches, mac & cheese and ribs but they have the knack of attracting celebrities to their establishment. 2 in the last few weeks!
Post Malone, prior to his show at Empower Federal Credit Union amphitheater in Syracuse on September 14th, showed up to Dinosaur BBQ for dinner. While Posty was kind enough to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.
Just this week actor Dan Aykroyd was in Syracuse to promote his vodka brand Crystal Head Vodka. While in town Aykroyd stopped by Dinosaur BBQ, not once but twice to spend time with the staff and have a meal.
Lorrie Allnut, hospitality manager at Dinosaur BBQ, told Syracuse.com that Aykroyd was pretty low key while visiting and that most people didn’t even recognize him.
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
15 Famous People Buried In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
12 "Fake" Songs from Movies That Are Actually Great
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky