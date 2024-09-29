Not 1 But 2 Celebrities Have Been Spotted at This Upstate New York Eatery This Month

Have you ever bumped into a celebrity? Many years ago I shared an elevator with the legendary "man in black" Johnny Cash. How cool is that? Whether its spontaneous or planned it's always a memorable experience to see a celebrity in the "wild", so to speak.

Recently 2 different celebrities showed up at a Central New York eatery. One was returning to his hometown and the other was in town for business. Both were cool.

Get our free mobile app

Looks like Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse is the place to be this year. Yes, they have great food such as their pulled pork sandwiches, mac & cheese and ribs but they have the knack of attracting celebrities to their establishment. 2 in the last few weeks!

Post Malone, prior to his show at Empower Federal Credit Union amphitheater in Syracuse on September 14th, showed up to Dinosaur BBQ for dinner. While Posty was kind enough to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Just this week actor Dan Aykroyd was in Syracuse to promote his vodka brand Crystal Head Vodka. While in town Aykroyd stopped by Dinosaur BBQ, not once but twice to spend time with the staff and have a meal.

Lorrie Allnut, hospitality manager at Dinosaur BBQ, told Syracuse.com that Aykroyd was pretty low key while visiting and that most people didn’t even recognize him.

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

15 Famous People Buried In New York State There are those individuals that have made such an impression on people that their names are known around the world and we remember them long after they pass away. According to Find A Grave these 15 celebrities, politicians, professional athletes chose New York as their final resting place. Gallery Credit: Karolyi