Take a look at the dramatic before and after photos of a home on Route 7 in Schenectady County, New York. You won't believe the changes to the same home over the years.

I have been driving by this one particular home on Troy Schenectady Road in Niskayuna, NY for years and for many of those years I didn't even know there was a house there. The trees and shrubs were so overgrown all you could see was the mouth of the driveway. Scroll through the pictures below to see the home's evolution.

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518 News, Niskayuna, New York, Troy Schenectady Road Google loading...

The picture above shows what the property looked like in 2007. Heck, if I lived on Troy Schenectady Road I would want some trees and shrubs to block the noise of the traffic out too but this is a lot.

Read more; Take A Look Around New York's Mushroom House

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By 2011 you could start to see a bit more of the home. Wait until you see what it looks like today. According to Zillow, the house sold in 2015 for $170,000. It was most recently purchased May of 2025 for $350,000. You will see, it was worth it.

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The listing indicates that there is a nearly 3,000 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms behind those bushes. Here is what it looked like in 2021 after much clearing.

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This home was built in 1788. This is what the United States was like in 1788:

Only 4 million people lived in the United States

The United States Constitution was ratified that year.

Only certain white men were eligible to vote

Slavery was still legal and active in New York State

518 News, Niskayuna, New York, Troy Schenectady Road Google loading...

That home is 238-years-old and she never looked better. What an amazing transformation.

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Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After" The one time "Queen of the Catskills" was abandoned from 1986 until 2018, when the remaining structures were demolished. Prior to that video footage was captured by JP Videos and others. Here are some of the before and after pictures of Grossinger's in Liberty, NY. Gallery Credit: Karolyi