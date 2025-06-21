NEW YORK WOMAN, WORKING IN EDUCATION, ACCUSED OF SENDING NUDE PHOTOS TO 14-YEAR-OLD BOY.

According to a post on the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 22-year-old woman from Elmira, New York has been arrested and charged with disseminating indecent materials to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday June 9, 2025, a school resource officer assigned to the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) received a complaint alleging that Anamaria E. Milazzo had sent indecent material to a minor.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation, during which the Criminal Division learned that over a three-month period, Milazzo had sent nude photographs of herself to a 14-year-old male.

WETM reports that Greater Southern Tier BOCES confirmed that Annamaria E. Milazzo had been an employee of BOCES in Chemung County and has since been fired. Milazzo was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date.

Milazzo is facing the following charges:

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree, a class E Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

According to the Law offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, New York Penal Law Section 235.21, Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree can result in a term of up to 4 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, and a term of post-release supervision of up to 3 years.

If convicted of endangering the welfare of a child you could be sent to prison for up to 1 year or be placed on probation for 3 years.

