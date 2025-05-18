These 4 New York Lakes Rank Among Best Vacation Destinations In America
No matter what the calendar says, let's declare that the start of summer vacation season begins now! If nothing else you need to start planning that summer vacation and we have 4 of the best spots in America right here in New York State.
No need to book airline tickets this summer. No passport required, heck you don't even need a Real ID. This is better than your run-of-the-mill 'staycation', these are the Top 4 New York Lake Vacations.
U.S. News created a list of the Top 33 Lake Vacations in the United States and 4 are in the Empire State. New York and Michigan tied for the most lake vacation destinations on the list but who would go to Michigan when we have the best in New York? Here's how the Top 5 States ranked:
- New York - 4 lake vacation destinations
- Michigan - 4 lake vacation destinations
- California - 3 lake vacation destinations
- Wisconsin - 2 lake vacation destinations
- Alaska - 2 lake vacation destinations
LAKE PLACID, NY - Top attractions include:
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- Gondola Rides at Whiteface Mountain
- Whitewater rafting
THOUSAND ISLANDS, NY - Top attractions include:
- Boldt Castle
- Fishing excursions
- Boat tours
LAKE GEORGE, NY - Top attractions include:
- Six Flags Great Escape
- Lake George Steamboat Company
- Fort William Henry
FINGER LAKES, NY - Top attractions include:
- Wineries & Vinyards
- Boating, beaches and cannonballs
- Museums
