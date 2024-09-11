New York Train Leads to An Abandoned ‘Ghost Station’

New York Train Leads to An Abandoned &#8216;Ghost Station&#8217;

Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but what if point B isn't listed on the train stop map? There is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan.

Take a look at the eerie pictures below to get a glimpse of the ghost station in lower Manhattan. You will see a beautiful train stop built for every day travelers but it is never used. Let's see the train station where time has stood still for many decades.

The pictures below will illustrate what was intended to be used as a train stop like all the others in Manhattan yet this one sits empty. If you want to take this even further you can see the train stop in person, if you are paying attention.

Although this abandoned train stop underneath Manhattan's City Hall is supposed to be off limits to the public, if you ride the 6 Train to the end of the line but don't get off, as the train lurches forward you will find yourself traveling through the now empty rail station.

Time has placed a coat of decay on this once upon a time showpiece but the final destination remains mostly untouched since it's final passenger departed the station in 1945. Let's jump on-board the 6 Train and explore New York's "Ghost Station".

Ghost Station of Manhattan

Take the 6 Train back in time and grab a glimpse of the "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan

