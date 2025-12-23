Parents and community member expressed their outrage in a public meeting last Wednesday after wooden boxes were discovered at an Upstate New York school.

Imagine being a parent and finding out that your child's school is using timeout boxes for kids who are misbehaving. Children told their parents that if they were angry or sad this is where they were being placed until they had calmed down. Rightfully so, people are not very ahppy right now.

As a parent of young children I am furious to see that these boxes were being used to discipline special needs students at this school. It's gone all the way up to the Governor of New York who says it's alarming and wants an independent investigation done at the school district in question.

Salmon River School District

The superintendent of Salmon River Central Schools in Northern New York says that at no time were these boxes used on any students.

However, the photos that were shared to Facebook tell a different story. They were provided to a former school board member by teachers who no longer work at the school. Someone is clearly not telling the truth. If the boxes were in school, why would the deny the use of them?

I have heard of many methods of timeout that is used in school. A chair seems to be the go-to for many. However a box that resembles solitary confinement in a prison is one of the cruelest things that i have ever seen. The teachers and administrators at this school should be ashamed.