New York State Ranks Among the Top 10 Best Places In America To Raise a Family

New York State Ranks Among the Top 10 Best Places In America To Raise a Family

Photo by Kelly Vohs on Unsplash

Often times families will leave their hometown in favor of one with a better school district for the kids. Town to town is one thing but would you move your family to another state?

Along with education, work, cost of living and weather are top reasons for families to move out-of-state. Let's take a look at how New York State ranks among the Top 10 Best Places In America to Raise A Family.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Wallethub ranked all 50 states in regards to safety, affordability, education, job availability, healthcare and entertainment to name a few. New York State made the Top 10, scroll down to see exactly where we rank. Here are some highlights and lowlights from the rankings.

  • New Mexico is listed as the worst place to raise a family
  • California ranks #28
  • Florida ranks #33
  • Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Vermont all placed out of the Top 10
Photo by Deirdre Corcoran Foote on Unsplash
loading...

#10 - CONNECTICUT

Photo by Adam Nir on Unsplash
loading...

#9 - MAINE

Photo by S Turby on Unsplash
loading...

#8 - WISCONSIN

Photo by Neal Kharawala on Unsplash
loading...

#7 - ILLINOIS

Photo by Gerald Berliner on Unsplash
loading...

#6 - NEW YORK

  • Overall New York State ranked 4th for family fun and 5th for affordability
  • New York ranked in the Top 20 for healthcare and education
  • New York ranked near the bottom (48th) for socio-economics
Photo by Peter Lewis on Unsplash
loading...

#5 - NEW HAMPSHIRE

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
loading...

#4 - NEBRASKA

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash
loading...

#3 - NORTH DAKOTA

Photo by weston m on Unsplash
loading...

#2 - MINNESOTA

Photo by Lance Anderson on Unsplash
loading...

#1 - MASSACHUSETTS

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State

Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State

From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history.

Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Filed Under: New York
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM