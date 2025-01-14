New York State Ranks Among the Top 10 Best Places In America To Raise a Family
Often times families will leave their hometown in favor of one with a better school district for the kids. Town to town is one thing but would you move your family to another state?
Along with education, work, cost of living and weather are top reasons for families to move out-of-state. Let's take a look at how New York State ranks among the Top 10 Best Places In America to Raise A Family.
Wallethub ranked all 50 states in regards to safety, affordability, education, job availability, healthcare and entertainment to name a few. New York State made the Top 10, scroll down to see exactly where we rank. Here are some highlights and lowlights from the rankings.
- New Mexico is listed as the worst place to raise a family
- California ranks #28
- Florida ranks #33
- Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Vermont all placed out of the Top 10
#10 - CONNECTICUT
#9 - MAINE
#8 - WISCONSIN
#7 - ILLINOIS
#6 - NEW YORK
- Overall New York State ranked 4th for family fun and 5th for affordability
- New York ranked in the Top 20 for healthcare and education
- New York ranked near the bottom (48th) for socio-economics
#5 - NEW HAMPSHIRE
#4 - NEBRASKA
#3 - NORTH DAKOTA
#2 - MINNESOTA
#1 - MASSACHUSETTS
