New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These Suspects, Have You Seen Them?

Update: All suspects have been located and detained. New York State Police want to thank you all for your assistance.

New York State Police are seeking the publics help in locating 2 individuals that may have been involved in a stolen vehicle case. If you see either of these suspects DO NOT APPROACH them as they may be armed.

Take a look at the pictures below. Have you seen either of these teenagers? If you have any information regarding this case please contact, the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday June 7th, at approximately 4:30pm, New York State Troopers out of Troop C initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle with stolen long guns. This pursuit began in Berkshire, NY. The operator of the stolen vehicle drove off into a field near the intersection of 70th Road and Spencer Road in Burke, NY.

Troopers are now looking for 2 possible suspects. 17-year-old white male, Jaden Labare and 16-year-old black male, Devan Smith Bell. (pictured below)

518 news, New York State Police, Berkshire New York, Burke New York, stolen vehicle troopers.ny.gov loading...

New York State Police have teamed up with United States Border Patrol, New York State Forest Rangers and Tri-County SRT to coordinate a perimeter around Coveyton Road in the town of Burke, NY. State Police K9s, USBP K9, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching the wooded and surrounding areas.

These suspects would possibly be in possession of a long gun, do not approach them, if you have information regarding this incident please contact, the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

40 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York in 2024 40 kids have gone missing in the first four months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler