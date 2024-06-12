New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These Suspects, Have You Seen Them?
Take a look at the pictures below. Have you seen either of these teenagers? If you have any information regarding this case please contact, the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.
On Friday June 7th, at approximately 4:30pm, New York State Troopers out of Troop C initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle with stolen long guns. This pursuit began in Berkshire, NY. The operator of the stolen vehicle drove off into a field near the intersection of 70th Road and Spencer Road in Burke, NY.
Troopers are now looking for 2 possible suspects. 17-year-old white male, Jaden Labare and 16-year-old black male, Devan Smith Bell. (pictured below)
New York State Police have teamed up with United States Border Patrol, New York State Forest Rangers and Tri-County SRT to coordinate a perimeter around Coveyton Road in the town of Burke, NY. State Police K9s, USBP K9, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching the wooded and surrounding areas.
