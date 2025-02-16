New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These Individuals Seen Breaking Into Cars! [VIDEO]

New York State Police are assisting Rochester, NY Police Department in attempting to located the individuals, pictured below, accused of breaking into vehicles and taking items that do not belong to them. Watch the blood boiling video below to see the thieves in action.

Should you have any information on this case the Rochester, New York PoliceDPTipLine@CityofRochester.gov, call 311 or 911.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday February 11th, according to a post on the Rochester Police Department X social media page, one individual was captured on camera breaking into a vehicle during daylight hours.

You will see that the suspect is wearing light colored pants, dark colored winter jacket and a dark colored head covering. The pictures below illustrate a fairly clear image of the suspect's face. Wait until you see the video!

It is believed, based on a follow-up video published on February 13th, that there are more than 1 suspect. In the video below you will see one thief literally dangling his legs out the passenger window of a vehicle he allegedly just broke into.

In the next video clip you will see a criminal sneak up along the side of a parked vehicle, take a quick look inside, and smash the window with his elbow. The suspect is seen rummaging around the inside of the vehicle before walking away.

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives These fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Secret Service, and some have rewards of up to $10,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler