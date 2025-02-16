New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These Individuals Seen Breaking Into Cars! [VIDEO]
New York State Police are assisting Rochester, NY Police Department in attempting to located the individuals, pictured below, accused of breaking into vehicles and taking items that do not belong to them. Watch the blood boiling video below to see the thieves in action.
Should you have any information on this case the Rochester, New York PoliceDPTipLine@CityofRochester.gov, call 311 or 911.
On Tuesday February 11th, according to a post on the Rochester Police Department X social media page, one individual was captured on camera breaking into a vehicle during daylight hours.
You will see that the suspect is wearing light colored pants, dark colored winter jacket and a dark colored head covering. The pictures below illustrate a fairly clear image of the suspect's face. Wait until you see the video!
It is believed, based on a follow-up video published on February 13th, that there are more than 1 suspect. In the video below you will see one thief literally dangling his legs out the passenger window of a vehicle he allegedly just broke into.
In the next video clip you will see a criminal sneak up along the side of a parked vehicle, take a quick look inside, and smash the window with his elbow. The suspect is seen rummaging around the inside of the vehicle before walking away.
