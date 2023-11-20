New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Recognize These Individuals?

New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Recognize These Individuals?

troopers.ny.gov

In New York State, according to Attorney Stephen Bilkis, theft is considered petty theft when the suspect steals property worth $1,000 or less. This would be a typical shoplifting charge in the Empire State. Is this most common because attempting to steal more or larger items increases the chances of getting caught?

New York State Police Troop B are seeking your help in identifying a group of individuals accused of stealing more than $7,000 from BJ's Wholesale Club and other establishments on the same day.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday November 13th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, 3 individuals entered 2 different stores on the same day and left with $7,300 worth of property that is not theirs.

Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize any of the suspects. The challenge is that each suspect is wearing head coverings, and one is wearing a  mask. One suspect has diapers in their cart so maybe they have kids at home?

troopers.ny.gov
loading...

The 3 individuals pictured above allegedly entered Ollies Bargain Outlet first. Later in the day the same 3 allegedly entered BJ's Wholesale Club. Both stores are located in Massena, NY.

The New York State Police in Massena is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the unknown individuals in the photos. The unknown individuals entered both stores, stealing merchandise valued up to $7,300 between the two stores.
troopers.ny.gov
loading...

If you or someone you know can recognize the individuals in the photos, please contact the New York State Police in Massena. Call 315-379-0012.

Ranking States with Most Online Scams 2022

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: buffalo, 518 News
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM