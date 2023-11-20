New York State Police Seek Your Help, Do You Recognize These Individuals?

In New York State, according to Attorney Stephen Bilkis, theft is considered petty theft when the suspect steals property worth $1,000 or less. This would be a typical shoplifting charge in the Empire State. Is this most common because attempting to steal more or larger items increases the chances of getting caught?

New York State Police Troop B are seeking your help in identifying a group of individuals accused of stealing more than $7,000 from BJ's Wholesale Club and other establishments on the same day.

On Monday November 13th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, 3 individuals entered 2 different stores on the same day and left with $7,300 worth of property that is not theirs.

Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize any of the suspects. The challenge is that each suspect is wearing head coverings, and one is wearing a mask. One suspect has diapers in their cart so maybe they have kids at home?

The 3 individuals pictured above allegedly entered Ollies Bargain Outlet first. Later in the day the same 3 allegedly entered BJ's Wholesale Club. Both stores are located in Massena, NY.

The New York State Police in Massena is requesting assistance from the public with identifying the unknown individuals in the photos. The unknown individuals entered both stores, stealing merchandise valued up to $7,300 between the two stores.

If you or someone you know can recognize the individuals in the photos, please contact the New York State Police in Massena. Call 315-379-0012.

