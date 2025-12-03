New York State Police are searching for a woman wanted on active warrants in Delaware County, and Chenango County after failing to appear for scheduled court dates. Have you seen her?

Take a look at the picture and description below to see if you recognize the individual in question. This woman could be anywhere in New York State at this moment. Here's what we know.

According to a New York State Police social media post, Troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Alora S. Stott of Oneonta, NY. Stott failed to appear to answer charges in Delaware County of:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

These charges stem from a January 2025 arrest in which Troopers located Stott in possession of a stolen checkbook and multiple forged and stolen checks.

In Chenango County:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree



This charge resulted from a January 2025 investigation in which Stott and three other defendants were found in possession of a stolen Dodge Ram.

Alora S. Stott is described as white female with light red hair and blue eyes. Stott is 5'2" in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Stott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400, case #’s NY2500079667 and NY2500039294.

Criminal possession of a forged instrument, for example, is defined as the crime of knowingly having a fake or altered document or object, such as a fake bill, credit card, or government-issued ID, with the intent to defraud, deceive, or injure someone.

