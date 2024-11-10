New York State Police Search for Woman Who Allegedly Sold Mobile Home That Wasn’t Hers
New York State Police are searching for a woman that allegedly sold a mobile home that didn't belong to her. At this time the victim is out the money and this criminal is on the run.
Take a look at the picture below to see if you can help to locate and identify the individual that took advantage of someone that was just looking to buy a home. Imagine the heartbreak this victim must be feeling. If you have any information please contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400.
On Monday October 21, 2024, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, the woman pictured below scammed a victim after allegedly selling the victim a mobile home. The victim later learned that the mobile home was not her property to sell.
New York State Troopers describe the suspect as a short female with a larger build. The suspect appears to have dyed red hair as you will see in the pictures below.
New York State Police at Oswego Troop D, are looking to identify the suspect pictured above. Should you have any information regarding this case please call 607-561-7400 and reference Case #NY 2400830235.
