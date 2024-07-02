New York State Police Need Your Help Identifying These 2 Individuals, Recognize Them?

New York State Police seek your help in identifying 2 individuals allegedly involved in a crime at a local Home Depot location. One suspect is male and the other is female. Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize either or both. We also have a picture of the vehicle they are believed to have left the scene in.

This is Case 11916024. Should you have any information regarding this case or these individuals please contact Troop C of the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and refer to Case 11916024.

On Sunday June 9th, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, a man and a woman entered the Home Depot at 798 Main Street in Union, NY. Allegedly this pair took several items and left without paying for them.

The vehicle the couple drove away in is believed to be a GMC Sierra model year between 2003 and 2007. As you will see in the picture below the vehicle is red with window louvers. The New York State license plate is difficult to make out in this photo.

Findlaw.com reports that there are different degrees of larceny in New York State. Stealing up to $1,000 could get you up to 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Steal between $1,000 and $3,000 and you could be facing 4 years in prison.

