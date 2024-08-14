New York State Is Home to These 2 Spaceship Houses, One Once Owned By Legendary Actor

According to Houzeo, housing in New York is currently a seller's market and the prediction is that home prices will continue to rise through the end of 2024. For the buyers, there are 2 New York properties that would guarantee one-of-a-kind status.

If you are looking for the most unique home in the neighborhood how do you feel about a spaceship house? New York has at least 2 and one was once owned by actor Jackie Gleason. Let's take a look.

Architectural Homes New York has a listing, 85 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua, NY, that some are calling the spaceship house while others refer to it as the "moon and sun house". If you have $1.9 million you can call it whatever you like.

Situated on over 8 acres you might wonder what is under this dome at the center of this 6,200 square foot home? Take a look at the pictures below to discover everything about this special place.

At first glance I thought the Chappaqua listing was the New York spaceship house that actor Jackie Gleason built in the 1950's. The 2 homes are approximately 30 minutes from each other and each is cool as heck for their own reasons.

The Jackie Gleason house is not currently on the market but you can still take a look around with the pictures listed below. Even podcaster Joe Rogan referenced the Gleason home on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2023. Watch the video below.

Let's take a look around each property starting with the moon house in Chappaqua.

