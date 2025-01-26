New York Scam Warning! Caller Pretends To Be Border Patrol Agent, Threatens To Deport You

It appears securing the border continues to be top of mind priority for Americans. Sadly, Vermont Border Patrol Agent, David Maland lost his life in the line of duty early this week. According to CNN an 21-year-old Washington State resident has been arrested in connection with this crime.

Now we have a Border Patrol telephone scam to warn you about. If you get one of these calls HANG UP IMMEDIATELY.

The United States Customs & Border Patrol Protection (CBP) have issued a warning regarding a Border Patrol telephone scam. Criminals are using a "spoofing" technique to trick innocent New York residents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes spoofing as someone disguising an email address, phone number, or website to appear to be something that it is not. In this case the scammer appears to be a United States Customs & Border Patrol agent.

In this latest scam, you might receive a phone call that appears to be from the the United States Customs & Border Patrol. They may leave you a live or pre-recorded message indicating that they know you are in the United States illegally and that you will be deported. They have been known to go as far as to say they intercepted a box of drugs with your name on it.

These scammers are attempting to gain banking info, your birthdate, social security number and other personal pieces of personal information from you and your neighbors. DO NOT PROVIDE ANY INFO!

Should you receive one of these calls CBP instructs you to take note of the telephone number and any details about the call. Immediately hang up and report the call ASAP. You can make your report HERE.

