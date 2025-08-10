New York State Police warn residents of the latest 'pop-up' scam hitting the Empire State. Some victims have lost thousands of dollars and some have lost their life savings. Don't be a victim and don't share your personal information.

Please do not fall for these scams. The scammer is trying to manipulate your emotions and create urgency to push you into giving them money, gold bars, bitcoin, crypto currency or gift cards. Here's what to look for.

According to a press release, New York State Police are reporting an increasing number of complaints from victims of computer and phone scams. Most recently, several citizens have been targeted in the Otsego County area but scams know no boundaries and you could be next.

Troopers have learned that several victims have lost thousands of dollars and some have even lost their life savings.

Photo by Arian Darvishi on Unsplash

New York State Troopers report that a victim recently indicated that they received a pop-up alert on their computer monitor and it appeared to be from Apple. The pop-up message displayed a phone number to dial for help.

When the victim called it, the scammer on the other end told the victim that their account was linked to child pornography, that the victim’s identity was compromised and that their personal information was on the dark web. The victim was then told to contact another number which was allegedly to the U.S Department of Treasury’s Anti-Fraud Division. The scammers even sent a “courier” to the victim’s house to pick up payment to allegedly fix the problem.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.