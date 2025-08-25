Latest scam to hit New York has residents handing their hard earned money over to a "courier", never to be seen again.

It seems unlikely that you could be tricked into handing your savings over to someone you don't know for a debt you don't have but that is exactly what has been happening in the Empire State recently. These criminals are playing on your fears and emotions.

Get our free mobile app

According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers are warning residents about a phone scam especially targeting the Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester County areas.

Scammers are allegedly calling victims and claiming they owe money. The victims are then instructed to withdraw large amounts of cash to pay this "debt" and hand the money over to a so called "courier." This is a criminal scam designed to steal your money.

518 News, courier scam, New York State Police, Dutchess County, Putnam County, Columbia County, Westchester County Getty Images loading...

Here is some advice from the New York State Police:

Stay Safe

NEVER give out your bank info, Social Security number, or personal details over the phone or email

If someone asks you to withdraw or hand over cash — IT’S A SCAM

Report any suspicious calls or messages to the New York State Police immediately.

These scams rely on fear and urgency. Take a moment and think about the situation. Verify who the person is and whether this scenario makes any logical sense to you or not. Most likely, with some calm thought you will see the scam for what it is. Protect yourself and your loved ones.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz