New York State Police Warn of This ‘Courier’ Scam, Don’t Be Tricked
Latest scam to hit New York has residents handing their hard earned money over to a "courier", never to be seen again.
It seems unlikely that you could be tricked into handing your savings over to someone you don't know for a debt you don't have but that is exactly what has been happening in the Empire State recently. These criminals are playing on your fears and emotions.
According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers are warning residents about a phone scam especially targeting the Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester County areas.
Scammers are allegedly calling victims and claiming they owe money. The victims are then instructed to withdraw large amounts of cash to pay this "debt" and hand the money over to a so called "courier." This is a criminal scam designed to steal your money.
Here is some advice from the New York State Police:
- Stay Safe
- NEVER give out your bank info, Social Security number, or personal details over the phone or email
- If someone asks you to withdraw or hand over cash — IT’S A SCAM
- Report any suspicious calls or messages to the New York State Police immediately.
These scams rely on fear and urgency. Take a moment and think about the situation. Verify who the person is and whether this scenario makes any logical sense to you or not. Most likely, with some calm thought you will see the scam for what it is. Protect yourself and your loved ones.
These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
25 Board Games That We All Played in the '70s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz