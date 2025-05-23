NEW YORK POLICE BUST UNDERAGE DRINKING PARTY! New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers shut down an underage party in the woods before it got lit, literally. This group was planning one heck of a bonfire.

There is no way to sound young when you start a sentence with "back in my day" but here goes. Back in my day we tried to do the exact same thing and probably didn't realize just how dangerous the combo of underage drinking and fire can be. Here's what happened on May 17th.

On Saturday May 17th, according to a DEC press release, at approximately 9:20pm, Forest Rangers received a report of a possible underage drinking party at Sand Flats State Forest in Lewis County.

The investigation began when officers found 10 individuals gathering for the alleged party. It appears this party wasn't much of a secret as the details of the event were shared on social media. One party detail included a bonfire. Take a look at what they were going to burn.

518 News, Lewis County, New York, underage drinking dec.ny.gov loading...

If officers hadn't located the party ahead of time they certainly would have found it just from the bonfire alone. Officers continued their investigation in tandem with New York State Police by setting up a post at the main entrance.

By 11:20p approximately 30 individuals had arrived at the party spot and were greeted by officers. 20 individuals were interviewed and 13 were issued violations possession of alcohol by someone under the age of 21 and depositing rubbish on State land.

