New York Man Wanted on Violent Felony Warrant, Do You Know This Individual?
According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, New York State Troopers are seeking the public's help in locating an individual from the Granville, New York area. DO NOT take any police-like action. You should contact the New York State Police immediately at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@trooper.ny.gov.
Matthew Zagorski is wanted on a violent felony warrant. See his description and a list of charges below.
New York Sate Police Troop G are searching for Matthew Zagorski and could use your help. Zagorski is wanted on an indictment warrant issued by the Washington County Court in June 2023.
Zagorski is described as:
- 36-year-old
- White Male
- 5'11"
- 180 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
In November of 2022 Matthew Zagorski was arrested after burglarizing a home in Hartford, NY. Upon further investigation Troopers discovered that Zagorski burglarized multiple homes and may have taken items that did not belong to him out of a truck around the same time. That's not all.
Matthew P. Zagorski is wanted for:
- 3 counts of 2nd Degree Burglary
- 3rd Degree Grand Larceny
- 4th Degree Grand Larceny
- Criminal Possession of stolen property
- Criminal Contempt
- Bail Jumping
- 3rd Degree Forgery
- 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- 4th Degree Criminal Mischief
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this individual should contact the New York State Police immediately. DO NOT take any police-action yourself. Contact Troop G at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
