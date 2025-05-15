ALERT! Hiker suffers significant leg injury after falling 1,000 feet off the hiking trail at Kaaterskill Wild Forest. Rescuers use helicopter to pull the man to safety.

Kaaterskill Wild Forest, in Greene and Ulster Counties, covers more than 7,600 acres of outdoor recreation, including the legendary Kaaterskill Falls. Although this is a very popular destination for hiking, the terrain can be treacherous at times.

At approximately 10:20pm on Saturday May 11th, according to a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) press release, Greene County 911 requested Forest Ranger assistance for a hiker who suffered a significant leg injury.

By 1:20am on Sunday May 12th a team of rescuers from Haines Falls Fire Department and Tannersville Rescue were able to reach the 26-year-old injured hiker. Considering his location, and his injury, it was determined that they would need a helicopter to get him to safety.

Rescuers needed to wait until sunrise before support from New York State Police Aviation would be able to be employed. Forest Rangers Fox and Peterson stabilized the injury, built a fire and stayed with the hiker through the night.

At 7:30a on Sunday May 12th New York State Police Aviation pilots Bernardini and Leeder flew with Ranger Cowart to the scene. The hiker was prepared for hoist and was lifted up and into the helicopter.

The pilots flew to a landing zone where crews transferred the subject to Med Flight for transport to Albany Medical Center. From first 911 call to rescue, the 14-hour ordeal is a reminder to be prepared before hiking in New York.

