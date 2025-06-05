New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) perform all-night wilderness rescue of woman with badly broken leg.

What started out as an afternoon 911 call to Ray Brook Dispatch ended up being an all night rescue attempt that finally cleared at 3am. Forest Rangers carried this victim through streams and over rocks navigating through darkness. You can watch the rescue video below.

Get our free mobile app

At 5:10pm on Tuesday May 27th, according to a New York State DEC press release, Forest Rangers in Essex County received a call regarding a hiker with an unstable leg injury. The call indicated this person was approximately 1 mile from Indian Pass Brook.

Forest Rangers teamed with paramedics to respond to the call. The rescue party was able to reach the 26-year-old female victim from Deposit, NY by 9:25pm. following an examination it was determined that she had broken her leg in several places. This is how they got her out of the woods.

518 News, New York State DEC, Essex County dec.ny.gov loading...

Rangers and the paramedic stabilized the leg then packaged the hiker in a litter. Rangers used a backpack carrier system for the three-mile carryout through rocky terrain and ankle-deep water to an Essex County ambulance. This rescue mission came to a close at 3am.

We are very fortunate to have our New York State DEC Forest Rangers for a variety of reasons. They don't just protect state lands, they also keep the public safe, perform wildfire management and provide search and rescue missions. Watch the video of this rescue mission HERE to see some of the challenges they face.

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/ForestRangers/NorthElbaRescue.mp4

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi