New York Couple Ripped Off For Thousands of Dollars By Wedding Venue

A couple's dream wedding was ripped away from them along with a lot of money by a wedding venue that went out of business.

Planning your wedding is no small task. Ask anyone who's been married or planning on being married in the near future. There are so many tasks to do and unless you've had an idea in your head for years landing the perfect venue can be a tough decision.

Now imagine for a moment that you've paid for that venue only to have it close, sell the location, and now you are out a place to celebrate your big day. It only gets worse if they won't agree to give you your money back. Unfortunately that's the case for one New York couple who is out thousands of dollars.

Shayna Lawshe and Leonard Cafarelli spent $5,600 at Butterfield's to hold their wedding, and that includes a $500 deposit. The venue says that the deposit is non refundable, but what about the rest of the money they spent?

The argument from the bride-to-be is that they paid for a service and they didn't provide a service. Therefore they should get a refund. I have fully agree with the couple. This business is doing something very shady.

According to News 12, the Middle Island couple is stunned. Butterfield's sold it's location to Jameson's Bar & Grill back in October. Jameson's has offered to host to couple's wedding but obviously a sports bar isn't really the ideal location for a dream wedding. I do have to give credit to Jameson's for stepping up.

They should give us our money back because they did not provide a service. They are no longer providing a service. I don't know why they think they are entitled to our funds.

The couple is now not only dealing with having to find another venue, but also dealing with a battle in small claims court. They've also filed suit with the New York State attorney general.