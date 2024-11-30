New York Bans The Sale of Dogs and Cats Starting In December

Are you thinking of purchasing a pet for Christmas? New York Attorney General Letitia James says, soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or rabbit in any New York pet stores.

Beginning on Sunday December 15, 2024 it will be illegal for licensed pet dealers with retail stores in New York State to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. Retail pet stores that continue to sell these pets after December 15th could face fines of $1,000 per violation.

The intention behind this pet sale ban is to put a stop places such as "puppy mills". Puppy mills have been described as breeding farms with poor conditions and little to no regard to the animals health and wellbeing. There are thousands of licensed and unlicensed puppy mills in the United States.

Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from ‘puppy mills’ suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay. This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care. New Yorkers interested in adding a furry friend to their family can still adopt a pet at a human society, animal rescue, or a licensed breeder. Attorney General Letitia James

518 News, pet sale ban in New York State, Letitia James Getty Images loading...

You can still purchase pets in New York State and there are several reputable ways to go about adding these guys to your home. Here are some suggestions:

