New Movie Recently Filmed Scenes Inside This Central New York Casino

New York State makes for a great location for filmmakers to work and create their art. Whether it's an Empire State landmark, one of our beautiful lakes or the varied architecture seen from town to town, New York is the Hollywood of the East coast.

If you happened to visit this Central New York casino recently, not only did you have the chance to see a movie being filmed, you might have landed a role.

Get our free mobile app

According to a social media post by the Yellow Brick Casino and Sports Book (YBR) in Chittenango, NY, scenes from a movie titled "The Wake" were recently filmed at YBR. Watch the Instagram reel below to see some behind the scenes action as well as comments from the Producer and directors of the film.

Syracuse.com reports that the cast of "The Wake" will feature actors from "Stranger Things" as well as HBO's "Succession". Parts of the "Succession" series were also filmed in New York State including Lake Placid and Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, NY.

518 news, YBR Casino, Chittendando, New York, HBO's "Succession", movie filming in Central New York Getty Images loading...

Ring, ring. Hello, Hollywood? Yes, we have your stars right here. We are so honored that YBR was chosen to be used in a movie! Thank you to Brian Brightly and his great crew for using our team members and our beautiful location for the movie. YBR Casino and Sports Book

This round of filming took place just last week. According to Producer Brian Brightly, they will be back. Keep check for your chance to be in a movie. You never know.

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

New Peacock Series 'Poker Face' Was Filmed In New York State The Peacock channel recently debuted a mysterious series called 'Poker Face' starring Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Judith Light, Luis Guzmán and Rhea Perlman to name a few. Here are some of the New York State filming locations for Season 1 of the new series. From Poughkeepsie to Beacon and New Paltz, see if you recognize any familiar landmarks. Gallery Credit: Karolyi