New Dick’s Sporting Goods Brand Now Open in Albany, New York

Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York has been a huge shopping option in the Capital Region for 40 years. National brands such as GAP, JC Penny, Macy's, Lego and TJ Maxx are just a few that have opened their doors to shoppers. Now another brand will have it's Grand Opening at Crossgates.

Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany, has been home to Dick's Sporting Goods for a number of years. Now we have 2 Dick's Sporting Goods in 1 mall! Welcome Going, Going Gone by Dick's Sporting Goods, now open.

Last month it was announced that Going, Going, Gone! by Dick’s Sporting Goods, home to the best deals in town, will be opening summer of 2024. Well, the store is officially open. Formerly the Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store, the space underwent a complete remodel, while remaining open, to rebrand as Going, Going, Gone!

Going, Going, Gone by Dick's Sporting Goods features sports gear and equipment for the entire family from thousands of brands at up to 70% off their original price. Top brands such as Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.

As Crossgates Mall celebrates it's 40th Anniversary there are no signs of resting on laurels. In June it was announced that another new store would be opening this summer. Miniso will be opening their first Capital Region store this year.

