While the experts continue to tell us that air travel is the safest way to travel things keep happening that have cast some serious doubt in the minds of the public. Last week spring travel was turned upside down thanks to technical issues at Newark Airport in New Jersey and it now appears there are issues popping up at one of New York's busiest airports.

Since late last year there have been a series of incidents at airports that have made the public question whether or not their safety is the biggest concern. While the Capital Region has been fortunate to avoid any incidents at Albany International Airport, one New York airport just joined the list of airports where accidents have nearly taken place.

Near Miss at LaGuardia

Record Travel Expected For Labor Day Holiday Weekend Getty Images loading...

According to the AP a passenger jet had to abort its takeoff to avoid crashing into another plane that was still on the runway. Several passengers had to be taken to the emergency room after because the stop was so hard they described it feeling like a car crash.

I've been part of some hard landings, but never to the point of feeling any sort of pain.

From the report they say that the air traffic controller thought the other plane had already cleared before clearing the other plane for takeoff. The incident took place on May 6, 2025.

What I am not understanding is how the other plane didn't see a giant passenger jet sitting on the runway and radio back to the control tower that there might be an issue and maybe they should wait. Seems like a failure on all levels to me.